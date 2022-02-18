Insider Selling: FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Sells 649 Shares of Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $13,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FVCBankcorp stock remained flat at $$20.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,443. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $285.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.35.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FVCB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 66,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

