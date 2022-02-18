Insider Selling: Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,807. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.22.
Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ICHR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
About Ichor
Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.
