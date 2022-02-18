Insider Selling: LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Sells 15,217 Shares of Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,217 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $2,824,123.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.16. The company had a trading volume of 423,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.03 and a 1-year high of $196.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,028,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,749,000 after buying an additional 159,694 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,440,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,772,000 after purchasing an additional 143,585 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,781,000 after purchasing an additional 109,266 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,619,000 after purchasing an additional 49,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $313,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPLA. Bank of America began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

