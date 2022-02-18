Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.80, for a total value of $1,330,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $1,388,340.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,538,010.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $1,696,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $1,980,090.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,160,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $2,378,340.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $2,448,990.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $2,541,150.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total value of $2,969,190.00.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,454,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,677,896. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Moderna by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.87.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also

