Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Clem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Brian Clem sold 1,151 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $19,175.66.

Shares of OSH stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. 1,982,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768,895. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

OSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 11,036.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 124,714 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after acquiring an additional 36,973 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

