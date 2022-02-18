Insider Selling: Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Senior Officer Sells 227 Shares of Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) Senior Officer Darren Ruhr sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total value of C$16,487.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,593,966.51.

Darren Ruhr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

On Tuesday, February 15th, Darren Ruhr sold 269 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total value of C$18,683.74.

TSE:PD traded down C$1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$71.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,772. The company has a market capitalization of C$953.90 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12 month low of C$24.71 and a 12 month high of C$74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$91.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.50 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.27.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.