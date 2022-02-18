Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMO) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMO) shares fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.24 and last traded at $25.24. 7,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 9,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72.

