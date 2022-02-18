Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,237 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.86% of Lear worth $80,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth about $2,464,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lear by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Lear by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 265,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 10.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,562,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,509,000 after purchasing an additional 153,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 2.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA opened at $172.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.77 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.28.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.40.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.