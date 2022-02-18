Invesco Ltd. Has $79.89 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,890 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.77% of Carlisle Companies worth $79,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.67.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $235.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.88 and a 52 week high of $250.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.48.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

