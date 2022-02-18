Invesco Ltd. Has $84.08 Million Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.75% of Morningstar worth $84,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Morningstar by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Morningstar by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $273.75 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.96, for a total value of $959,112.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.79, for a total transaction of $199,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,562 shares of company stock valued at $54,818,143. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

