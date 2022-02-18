Invesco Ltd. Has $91.50 Million Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.23% of Encompass Health worth $91,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,615,000 after buying an additional 238,313 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,529,000 after purchasing an additional 29,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 14.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,182,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,712,000 after purchasing an additional 150,825 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

EHC opened at $66.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

