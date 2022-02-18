Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,196 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.75% of Qualys worth $75,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Qualys by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Qualys by 12.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $423,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $1,268,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,467. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

Qualys stock opened at $115.92 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $142.94. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.10.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

