Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) by 154.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,078,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475,284 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.41% of KnowBe4 worth $89,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,088,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,707,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $294,552.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,136 shares of company stock worth $586,707.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNBE. lifted their price objective on KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE).

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.