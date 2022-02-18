Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,628,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.19% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $89,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after acquiring an additional 133,123 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 149,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.7% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 158,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 22,660 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 57.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 109.0% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the period.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.12.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $74.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.