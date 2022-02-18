Invesco Ltd. Purchases 20,904 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,904 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of Vail Resorts worth $83,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 390.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,510.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.67.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total transaction of $620,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock worth $33,704,023. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MTN opened at $266.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $299.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 78.09 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.23 and a twelve month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

