Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,455 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.23% of Encompass Health worth $91,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,511,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 107,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

EHC opened at $66.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

