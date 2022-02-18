Invesco Ltd. Sells 13,435 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,435 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.91% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $90,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.06.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.