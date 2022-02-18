Invesco Ltd. Sells 191,391 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191,391 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.62% of Colliers International Group worth $88,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth about $57,929,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,601,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,319,000 after purchasing an additional 304,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,195,000 after purchasing an additional 208,862 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 301,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after purchasing an additional 117,820 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $150.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.01. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.23 and a 1-year high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is -3.30%.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

