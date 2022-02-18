Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Shares Down 2.1%

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.49 and last traded at $24.51. 2,745 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 2,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,042,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,395 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF comprises 3.3% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 98.80% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $196,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.