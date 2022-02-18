Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the January 15th total of 127,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PSCE opened at $8.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $8.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

