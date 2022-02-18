ION Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 18th. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ION has a market cap of $265,351.43 and approximately $4.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.98 or 0.00209656 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00025676 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.97 or 0.00411845 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00062675 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008129 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000191 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,700,813 coins and its circulating supply is 13,800,813 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

