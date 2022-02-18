iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Stock Price Down 1%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.40 and last traded at $43.40. Approximately 2,026 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.83.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.623 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

