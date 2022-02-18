IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Shares Down 4.7%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) shares fell 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. 42,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 77,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

