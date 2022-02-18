Ispolink Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.02 Million (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Ispolink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Ispolink has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and $4.02 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ispolink has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Ispolink (ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,527,000,000 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ispolink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

