Jade Currency Price Tops $0.0204 (JADE)

Jade Currency (CURRENCY:JADE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Jade Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jade Currency has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Jade Currency has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $118,746.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00044525 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.65 or 0.06914327 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,011.72 or 0.99887631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00049072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003147 BTC.

About Jade Currency

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com . Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Jade Currency

