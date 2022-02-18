John Gregory Beattie Buys 5,800 Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Stock

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) COO John Gregory Beattie acquired 5,800 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $137,518.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
John Gregory Beattie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 18th, John Gregory Beattie acquired 1,000 shares of Inotiv stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.88 per share, for a total transaction of $23,880.00.
Inotiv stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,649. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $564.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Inotiv during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Inotiv by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.
About Inotiv
Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.
