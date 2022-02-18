John Gregory Beattie Buys 5,800 Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Stock

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) COO John Gregory Beattie acquired 5,800 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $137,518.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Gregory Beattie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inotiv alerts:

On Friday, February 18th, John Gregory Beattie acquired 1,000 shares of Inotiv stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.88 per share, for a total transaction of $23,880.00.

Inotiv stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,649. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $564.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Inotiv during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Inotiv by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.