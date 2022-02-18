John Northcott Sells 4,852 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Nektar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. 1,587,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,003. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.23.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.
Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile
Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.