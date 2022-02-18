John Northcott Sells 4,852 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nektar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. 1,587,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,003. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

