John W. Conway Sells 336 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CCK traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,006,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,078. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.11 and a fifty-two week high of $124.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.23 and its 200 day moving average is $107.93.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Crown by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,001,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $806,360,000 after buying an additional 141,177 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crown by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,174,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,129,000 after buying an additional 47,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Crown by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,767,000 after buying an additional 169,718 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Crown by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,822,000 after purchasing an additional 184,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 164.4% during the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,553 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

