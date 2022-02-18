Joseph Christopher Hays Sells 2,179 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $116,315.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $4,064,308.80.

On Monday, December 20th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $3,716,199.84.

On Monday, December 13th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total value of $3,815,833.12.

On Monday, December 6th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total value of $3,620,211.68.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,651 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $104,409.24.

On Monday, November 29th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $4,259,322.72.

On Monday, November 22nd, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 67,622 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $5,061,506.70.

Shares of ZI stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $52.54. 3,788,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,049,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $79.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 888.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

