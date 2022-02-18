Juan Andres Sells 2,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $308,520.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $341,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Juan Andres sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total transaction of $2,431,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $1,321,300.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total transaction of $4,814,550.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total transaction of $1,378,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $1,360,550.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $1,285,050.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.74. 5,454,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,677,896. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.20. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.87.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

