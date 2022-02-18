Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) were down 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 18,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Kalera AS in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27.

Kalera AS operates as a technology-driven vertical farming company. It produces pesticide-free non-GMO vegetables. The company's products include arugula, kohlrabi, onion, mixes, daikon and purple radish, and lettuces. It serves restaurant and food trade, including resorts and the cruise industry.

