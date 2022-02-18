KE (NYSE:BEKE) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.30 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.10. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.62% from the stock’s current price.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays began coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.69.

Shares of KE stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98. KE has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KE by 1,656.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719,482 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in KE by 131.1% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,201,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132,569 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in KE by 338.2% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 17,007,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,220 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in KE in the fourth quarter valued at $220,614,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in KE in the third quarter valued at $176,719,000. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

