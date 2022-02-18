KeyCorp Boosts Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target to $25.00

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its target price raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of KRG opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -70.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

