KeyCorp Cuts Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $95.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price decreased by analysts at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BAX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baxter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.64.

BAX stock opened at $82.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.17. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 140.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

