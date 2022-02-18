KeyCorp Increases Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $163.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $153.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.27% from the company’s current price.

ALB has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.95.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB opened at $197.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.