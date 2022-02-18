KeyCorp Lowers Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $165.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $325.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.27.

Shares of ROKU opened at $144.71 on Friday. Roku has a twelve month low of $139.47 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 71.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,500 shares of company stock valued at $94,667,550. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after buying an additional 483,373 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,309,000 after buying an additional 1,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after buying an additional 1,131,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Roku by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,667,000 after buying an additional 36,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roku by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,897,000 after buying an additional 45,267 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

