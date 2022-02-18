KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 125.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,105 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.09% of KT worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in KT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,891,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,091,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in KT by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,899,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,244,000 after buying an additional 69,814 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in KT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,621,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,578,000 after buying an additional 60,436 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in KT by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 996,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after buying an additional 481,157 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in KT by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 841,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after buying an additional 453,906 shares during the period. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KT opened at $13.61 on Friday. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

