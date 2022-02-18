Lamar Advertising (LAMR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $111.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.73 and a 200-day moving average of $114.02. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $83.99 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.40%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

