Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Insider Laurence Stein Sells 2,431 Shares

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) insider Laurence Stein sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.67, for a total transaction of $874,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEARCA FRLG traded up $14.32 on Friday, hitting $300.82. The stock had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 647. Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $215.86 and a 52-week high of $381.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.77.

