Lead Wallet (LEAD) Trading Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Lead Wallet has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $26,227.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,761.38 or 0.06912804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,932.71 or 0.99967198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00048691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00051879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars.

