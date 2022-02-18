Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director Sells $214,180.20 in Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LDOS traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.66. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $108.83.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Leidos by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

