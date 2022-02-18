LendingTree (TREE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $109.73 on Friday. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $352.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LendingTree by 185.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LendingTree by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in LendingTree by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $971,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TREE. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.20.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

