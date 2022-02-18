LendingTree (TREE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $109.73 on Friday. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $352.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.77.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LendingTree by 185.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LendingTree by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in LendingTree by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at $971,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LendingTree Company Profile
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
