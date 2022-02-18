Li Auto (LI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Li Auto has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Li Auto to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LI opened at $29.63 on Friday. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of -370.38 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.87.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LI. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Li Auto by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Li Auto by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Li Auto by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Li Auto by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

