Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $146.37 on Friday. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $135.10 and a one year high of $188.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company.
About Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
