Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $146.37 on Friday. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $135.10 and a one year high of $188.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

