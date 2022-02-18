Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $148.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $136.56 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

