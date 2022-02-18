Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $148.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $136.56 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.70.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
