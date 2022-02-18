LiquidApps Price Reaches $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and $733.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000801 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 97.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00042572 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

