Lobstex Hits Market Cap of $651,366.38 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 18th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $651,366.38 and $34,027.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lobstex has traded down 35% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 219.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,174,163 coins and its circulating supply is 23,098,736 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

