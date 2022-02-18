Lookers (LON:LOOK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.08

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.08 ($0.93) and traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.29). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 93 ($1.26), with a volume of 419,931 shares.

LOOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lookers from GBX 105 ($1.42) to GBX 110 ($1.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) target price on shares of Lookers in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 77.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 69.08. The company has a market capitalization of £364.47 million and a PE ratio of 5.14.

In other Lookers news, insider Victoria Mitchell acquired 14,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,378.68 ($11,337.86).

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

