Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Shares of LAZR opened at $15.96 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 124,586 shares of company stock worth $1,806,891 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.