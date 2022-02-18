Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $390.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS LNEGY opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23. Lundin Energy AB has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.3538 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th.

About Lundin Energy AB (publ)

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

